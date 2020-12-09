BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Blue Mountain Board of Aldermen held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Present were Mayor Doug Norton, and aldermen Jerrold Akins, Johnny Jones, Gene Lansdell and Jeff Pipkin. Alderman Michael Pope was absent.
Guests Dr. Barbara McMillin and Steve Robinson, President and Chief Financial Officer for Blue Mountain College, spoke to the board about future expansion plans. The college plans to add a nursing program in the near future and this will require the construction of a new science center. Dr. McMillin and Mr. Robinson presented some tentative plans and potential locations for the new building and outlined some of the features. The college is asking for consideration of traffic flow displacement during construction as well as rerouting of traffic depending on final location of the building when a site is selected. The board discussed the plans by the college but took no official action at this time. Dr. McMillin also invited all board members and families to the BMC Scholarship Gala held on Dec. 11 (Editor’s note: the Scholarship Gala has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.).
Mayor Norton discussed the upcoming Grandparent’s Day on Dec. 19 at the Fire Station. Grandparents Day allows residents who are raising their grandchildren up to age 11 to come select two toy items that have been donated to the town. There is still time to submit an application for qualified town residents.
Mayor Norton also commended town employees Amanda Chism and Jessica Jeter for helping secure the paperwork to receive a Mississippi Emergency Management Association grant for $21,000 which was part of the federal CARES Act. These funds will be used for increased payroll expenses by the police department during the COVID pandemic.
The board reviewed the claims docket, town financial statement, and approved minutes from the previous meeting. The next Town of Blue Mountain meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.