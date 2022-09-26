rip-2022-09-28-news-bmc-fall-prod-1

The Blue Mountain College Fine Arts Department proudly presents the comedy Bless This Bread written by Craig Sodaro on Sept. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. in Garrett Auditorium. This play is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company. Admission to the production is $5 for the general public and free for BMC faculty, staff, and students.

