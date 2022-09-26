The Blue Mountain College Fine Arts Department proudly presents the comedy Bless This Bread written by Craig Sodaro on Sept. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. in Garrett Auditorium. This play is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company. Admission to the production is $5 for the general public and free for BMC faculty, staff, and students.
The production depicts Reverend Longacre, brand new to his first congregation, gathering a small group of church members at a potluck dinner to propose the subject of starting a building fund for their run-down church. Before Reverend Longacre is able to give his two-hundred-plus reasons for the drive, the richest lady in town, Lillian Kingsley, startles the members by saying she is giving the church $1.5 million in jewelry so there won't even need to be a fund drive. All are stunned. But when Lillian's purse is retrieved from the cloakroom, it is empty of jewels. A thief has struck! Well-versed by reading so many mystery novels, Reverend Longacre begins an investigation that leads his church members – and the audience – to unveil the culprit.
"Starring a talented group of BMC students, this comedy is like a Baptist version of clue," states Director Christi Mitchell. "This cast is having a great time creating these characters and are eager to include the audience in on things. This is a show you don't want to miss."
Featuring the BMC Drama Team, John Boler Jr. portrays Reverend Gavin Longacre; Chloe Harris portrays the bossy Hazel Holgate; Amanda Baker portrays the patriotic Jenny Lou Jefferson; Chandler Wall portrays the poetic Cornelia St. Jerome; Hannah Wilson portrays the shy church secretary Annie Christie; Caley Sims portrays the Italian gal Mallory Pendleton; Kylie Fink portrays the sassy business lady Della Drinkwater; Shiloh Mauney portrays the richest woman in town as Lillian Kingsley.
General seating is available, and tickets will be available at the door. If you would like to make reservations, please email Christi Mitchell at cmitchell@bmc.edu.
