BMC’s Fine Arts Department proudly presents the comedy The Piety Variety Gospel Show written by Scott Icenhower on Feb. 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm in Garrett Auditorium. This play is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company.
Set in 1960, The Piety Variety Gospel Show is a locally televised religious program that blesses folks between church services with music, religious news, and much more. But now, the host, Brother Shelby Greene, faces a crisis. With new regulations that require him to start paying for his airtime, how will he raise the money and stay true to his calling? The show is a comic tale about becoming a televangelist when selling religious items, having nice hair, and asking for money on air was something new.
This comedy will feature a cast of talented BMC students and leave folks of all ages laughing, singing, and wanting more. General seating will be available, and tickets are $5 and will be available at the door for cash or check.
Creativity and collaboration are at the heart of Blue Mountain College’s Speech and Theatre program. Blue Mountain College offers a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Theatre, which allows students to develop into strong artists equipped with a solid foundation of theatre professionalism in a Christian environment. Students gain hands-on experiences through theatre productions, workshops, masterclasses, and professional guest artists. BMC’s traveling Drama Team, IMPACT, has scholarships available to all BMC students regardless of their major. IMPACT members have the opportunity to write, act and travel the region performing.