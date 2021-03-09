BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College was included in Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Transfer Honor Roll for its friendliness and support of community college transfer students.
This is the first time BMC has received this distinction and is one of only 150 colleges and universities across the U.S. cited in the 2021 honor roll for developing “transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students.”
PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them grow as scholars and leaders. PTK includes more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.
Colleges were selected based on a “Transfer Friendliness Rating,” assigned by PTK and based on the transfer profile the institutions complete in PTK Connect, an online tool the honor society offers to help students find their best-fit colleges, career pathways and more. The transfer profile includes information about admissions practices, cost of attendance, campus life, recruitment practices and peer reviews. The profile gives colleges an immediate rating they can use to gauge their admissions and recruitment strategies, and the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges were named to the Transfer Honor Roll.
Kalyn Johnson from Fulton was a member of Phi Theta Kappa at Itawamba Community College where she served as chapter president. During her tenure, she received multiple awards including All-Mississippi Academic Team, 1st Place Distinguished Chapter Officer for the Mississippi/ Louisiana Region, and Gold Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2020 Academic Team. Her involvement in PTK provided opportunities for generous transfer scholarships at BMC where she is pursuing a biology degree with an emphasis in pre-optometry.
Kalyn stated, “I can say without a doubt that my transfer process was smooth as a result of the amazing, friendly, and supportive staff who went above and beyond to make Blue Mountain a home for all who walk on campus. The earnest commitment of the BMC staff to community college students is what made my choice easy, and I often count choosing Blue Mountain College as one of my best decisions.”
Belhaven University, Mississippi State University, the University of Mississippi, and the University of Southern Mississippi were also recognized.
For more information about Blue Mountain College, visit www.bmc.edu or contact the Office of Admissions at 800.235.0136.