BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Blue Mountain Christian University Fine Arts Department proudly presents the Allegiance by Bonnie Holbrook, a Christian One-Act Play, on March 2nd and 3rd at 7 p.m. and on the 4th at 2 p.m. in Garrett Auditorium. This play is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company.

