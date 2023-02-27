BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Blue Mountain Christian University Fine Arts Department proudly presents the Allegiance by Bonnie Holbrook, a Christian One-Act Play, on March 2nd and 3rd at 7 p.m. and on the 4th at 2 p.m. in Garrett Auditorium. This play is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company.
The story takes place at a time when it is illegal to own a Bible or proclaim any faith in Christ. The West family are true Christians. When their older friend Anna gives them a picture of Jesus, they are delighted yet aware of the dangers of having it in their home. Even more distressing is the immediate threat of Anna's arrest. The government has ordered all those who refuse to deny their faith and refuse to pledge allegiance to the government to be put to death. After the soldiers take Anna away, the family knows they will probably be next. They wonder -- will their faith be strong enough?
"Featuring a great cast of students, staff, and faculty from BMCU and our local communities, this production is going to be electric," stated Assistant Professor of Speech & Theatre Christi Mitchell. "There are many areas in the world where this situation is a reality for Christians, and this play explores a future that exposes where true loyalties lie for people in the United States."
General seating and tickets will be available at the door for $5. The production is free to BMCU faculty, staff, and students with a BMCU ID. If you would like to make reservations, please email Christi Mitchell at cmitchell@bmc.edu.
