BLUE MOUNTAIN — Blue Mountain Christian University is a member school of the Southern Literary Festival Association (SLFA), an organization that promotes undergraduate creative writing. Every year, the first and second-place winners from each creative-writing category from BMCU's annual literary publication, The Mountain Breeze, are submitted to the SLFA for consideration in their literary contest. These works are pitted against the best student writing from 18 other colleges across the south.
Alaina Wilder, BMCU senior music major, placed in not only one but two of the SLFA categories. She received second place for her one-act play, "Guess I Won't Miss You," and third place for her critical essay "A Personal Mirror: Cinder's Individual Development through Cyborg Technology in Marissa Meyer's Lunar Chronicles."
"I am so grateful for this opportunity and am honored to be recognized by the Southern Literary Festival. I am especially thankful for all of the guidance and support from my writing professors and family," stated Wilder.
As stated on the SLFA website: "Winners will be published in the 2023 SLFA Anthology and [are invited to] present their work at the 2023 Southern Literary Festival April 20–23, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee."
"This achievement is both an impressive accomplishment and a great opportunity for Alaina," stated Dr. Connor Fisher, BMCU assistant professor of writing. "Her awards by the SFLA show that her creative and critical writing place her among the best undergraduate writers in the south, and the invitation to read at the Festival will give her the opportunity to meet many other talented young writers. Alaina will represent Blue Mountain Christian University well at the SFLA."
