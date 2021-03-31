BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Fire Department raised $920 at the Farmers Market and Craft Fair held Saturday, March 27.  Despite rain, shoppers came out to buy food, string art, handcrafted wallets, handmade jewelry, wood crafts, and other items.

"We made $720 with selling the booth space and another $200 in donations," said Blue Mountain Fire Chief Jessica Jeter. "I want to thank all the vendors who dodged the downpours and setup during the power outage and everyone that came out to shop and some fantastic food. We look forward to doing it again later in year."

tina.campbell@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus