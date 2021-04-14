There is still time to help the local Boys & Girls Club by contributing to their 2021 Annual Campaign. Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi kicked off their Annual Campaign in late February; and after six weeks of fundraising, have received overwhelming community support.
However, local fundraisers are not done just yet. This year, to incentivize fundraising efforts, each local community is engaging in a friendly competition to secure the largest percentage of gifts for their Club. The community with the highest percentage will win a special summer surprise for their Club members. BGCNMS has Clubhouses located in Tupelo, Ripley, Oxford and New Albany.
Currently, the competition remains close, with less than 10% in gifts separating some communities.
The competition will conclude at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 22. All donations must be received in the Tupelo Corporate Office via U.S. mail, online or hand delivery at that time.
Donations may be mailed to: Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, P.O. Box 1098, Tupelo, MS 38802 or you may give online at www.bgcnms.org .
For more information, contact local team fundraisers: Trey Hankins, Beverly Hankins, Mary Childs or Brenda Storey.