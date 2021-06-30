RIPLEY • Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and the North Mississippi Chapter of the America Red Cross partnered together to provide safety preparedness workshops for Boys & Girls Club members.
Participants in Boys & Girls Club Summer Programs in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany took part in the Red Cross“ Pillowcase Project” and “Prepare with Pedro”. Both workshops were hosted virtually with Red Cross facilitators joining by video conference.
The “Pillowcase Project” focuses on general emergency preparedness, tornado safety and home fire safety for 3rd-5th graders. Participants were given pillowcases and workbooks to fill with items for their own personal emergency kits. They were encouraged to include items that would help keep one safe and comforted during an emergency.
“Prepare with Pedro” is a program for K-2nd graders and follows Pedro the Penguin as he learns about local emergencies such as tornadoes. Participants received copies of “Prepare with Pedro Tornado” to take home and read with their families.
The Boys & Girls Club Summer Program runs through July 16th. Spaces are still available at select Clubhouse locations. For more information, call 662-841-6504.