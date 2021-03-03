RIPLEY • On Thursday, Feb. 25 the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) kicked off their 2021 Annual Giving Campaign virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live. Last year, the campaign raised over $194,000 for the five North Mississippi Clubs located in Lee, Tippah, Union and Lafayette Counties.
Typically, the campaign is announced during the Annual Champions For Youth Breakfast in Tupelo and local community receptions which honor top supporters of the organization. This year, those recognitions took place through a Zoom event and included Club highlights and the announcement of the 2021 campaign. The recorded video is still viewable on the organization’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bgcnms.
“The annual campaign gives the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi the ability to bring together communities and make boys and girls feel secure. The programs offered through your gifts keep kids engaged and develop a strong sense of belonging,” stated Matt Gillis BGCNMS Corporate Board Member and Annual Campaign Chair.
The overall campaign goal is $200,000, with a Ripley goal of $32,000. The Ripley campaign is being led by Trey Hankins, Mary Childs, Beverly Hankins and Brenda Storey.
“The annual campaign is significant in being able to serve the youth at our five Clubs. The goal of $200,000 is approximately 22% of the total budget. Our generous donors continue to help change the lives of members at the Clubs. We can’t thank you enough,” stated Zell Long BGCNMS Chief Executive Officer.
For more information, contact a campaign team member or Evie Storey, Director of Marketing at 662.841.6504.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.