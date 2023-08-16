Construction of the new Chickasaw Equipment Co. location north of Ripley has been progressing, with representatives hopeful that the company will be moved into the new location by the end of the calendar year.
RIPLEY - Chickasaw Equipment Company, an equipment and machinery dealer that expanded to Ripley in 2018, is in the process of building a new store just north of Ripley on Hwy 15, with the hopes of being moved in by the end of the calendar year.
Dealership Manager BJ Mauney noted that the new location will replace the current location in north Ripley, and will continue to provide the same product lines while being able to hold more inventory, with hopes of expansion in the future.
“We’re all very excited to get to be in a new facility and a larger area so we can spread out and have room to put all our stuff on display, and be up there in an open area so we can be seen,” Mauney said.
Formerly Griffin Farm Equipment, the store closed in 2018 and reopened as Chickasaw Equipment after William and Sharon Griffin retired in 2018. Now owned by the Alford family, Chickasaw Equipment has three stores in north Mississippi including the Ripley location, and carries several brands including Kubota, Polaris, Vermeer, and several others.
The new Chickasaw Equipment location is one of a number of recent business developments in Tippah County. Dirtwork recently began on the new Tractor Supply Co. location on Hwy 15 in south Ripley, while construction recently started back up on the Mi Pueblo in Walnut.
