Construction of the new Chickasaw Equipment Co. location north of Ripley has been progressing, with representatives hopeful that the company will be moved into the new location by the end of the calendar year.

RIPLEY - Chickasaw Equipment Company, an equipment and machinery dealer that expanded to Ripley in 2018, is in the process of building a new store just north of Ripley on Hwy 15, with the hopes of being moved in by the end of the calendar year.

