BLUE MOUNTAIN - “Giving up is not even an option.”
Those were the words of Anthony Johnson, director of Breaking Ground Ministries, when asked about what he would tell individuals that may be struggling with a variety of issues that could be aided by the people at Breaking Ground Ministries.
“That has to come out of your vocabulary altogether,” Johnson continued. “Mostly you just need to restructure and regroup. Start back at the beginning and work your way back to where you’re trying to get to.”
Johnson, along with around a dozen other certified staff, aids those in need along in this process on a daily basis at Breaking Ground Ministries, a non-profit, Christian-based counseling facility located in Blue Mountain along Highway 15. Breaking Ground Ministries combines evidence-based treatments and counseling with faith-based teachings to help those struggling with substance abuse, addiction, depression, anxiety, domestic violence, or anger issues.
Johnson, who also serves as a pastor at New World Ministries, helped start Breaking Ground in 2019 after seeing how much could be done in his local community.
“In the middle of preaching at a service, I kept looking at the disciples going out, two-by-two, and Jesus going to the well and changing people’s issues that they had in life,” Johnson said. “I looked at all the stuff I was preaching, but I also weighed it against all the people that were just sitting on pews, and I said ‘you guys, how do we make this a reality? How do we make this work?’ And a light came on that said to bust the four walls down spiritually, and to go out into our community, and not only give them bread and water to drink, but teach them to be fishermen. Teach them that we love them more than just giving them a hot meal.”
That mentality has led to Johnson, along with his wife, Mattie, and several certified counselors, to build and develop the facilities and services provided by Breaking Ground. In addition to outpatient counseling services, Breaking Ground also aids in temporary transitional housing, job assistance, food ministry, transportation services, disability assistance, collaboration with court systems, and connections with several local churches that aid in providing anything from clothing to food.
This all is offered after an assessment/referral, where the staff at Breaking Ground assess what particular services are needed for each individual, and if the best place to receive those services are at the Breaking Ground campus, or at another facility that is more specifically equipped for that particular hardship.
“Breaking Ground is the heart of a man,” Johnson said. “The heart is the ground, and sometimes over the course of years through circumstances and situations, it becomes hardened. Breaking Ground, the Lord gave to me in a vision, where you take a pick and, little bit at a time, just break that ground away from that heart and soften it, so they can come back into society the way they were meant to be from the very beginning.”
Since Breaking Ground receives no federal funding of any kind, the ministry has developed relationships with several surrounding churches, ministries, and organizations that aid Breaking Ground in their mission. The groundwork and foundation Breaking Ground has developed and cultivated has insured nobody receiving transitional housing services, or any other services for that matter, will go without any of the necessities in their journey to recovery.
Breaking Ground continues to make plans for future locations, launching the program in neighboring Union County as well as opening an office in Tupelo. Ongoing renovation of existing properties as well as continued expansion are in the plans for Breaking Ground. Donations can be given in person or by mail at 4150 Hwy 15 North in Blue Mountain, or by calling 662-316-0711.
