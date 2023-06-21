RIPLEY - While the 2022-2023 school year may be over, the desire to learn and develop new skills has not ended for several Tippah County students. And while the doors at the schools may be closed for the summer, the doors at the Tippah Career and Technology Center have been wide open, introducing several incoming high-schoolers to a wide range of interesting and in-demand potential career choices.

