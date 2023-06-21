RIPLEY - While the 2022-2023 school year may be over, the desire to learn and develop new skills has not ended for several Tippah County students. And while the doors at the schools may be closed for the summer, the doors at the Tippah Career and Technology Center have been wide open, introducing several incoming high-schoolers to a wide range of interesting and in-demand potential career choices.
The Tippah Career and Technology Center recently hosted a Summer Skills Camp for students transitioning into high school. The camp, which was sponsored by both the North Tippah and South Tippah School Districts, gave these newly-minted high-schoolers a hands-on introduction to several of the skills, trades, and in-demand career paths offered by the programs at the TCTC. Several of these programs are award-winning and have received national accreditations, such as the automotive training program, which recently received Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Training Program accreditation by the ASE Education Foundation.
Students at the Summer Skills Camp spent four days of instruction with automotive service technology instructor Chris Colucci, carpentry instructor Matt Graves, and health sciences teacher Dana Chapman, along with assistant Mallory Goolsby, learning a wide range of skills and abilities. These included, but were not limited to, planing, power tool operation, sanding, electrical, checking automotive fluids, tire care, 3D printing, laser engraving, first aid, CPR, EMS skills, wound care, and more.
“We targeted eighth grade students all across Tippah County to introduce them to some of the areas we offer through career and technical education,” Tippah Career and Technology Center Director Kevin Williams said discussing the camp. “Our hope is that we can introduce these and get an excitement going for some of the programs that we offer through automotive, construction, welding, health science, and other areas.”
A common sentiment shared by both camp organizers, as well as community leaders, was the emphasis on encouraging young students to fully explore their options in regards to potential career paths, and helping students gather as much information and context into these career paths and the opportunities they bring as possible.
“We know as adults that these are areas of need and areas that really pay well and one can establish a great career in,” Williams said. “Typically, career and technical education has a stigma, but we hope to change that. We hope to show our students that they can be very successful going with this pathway, and show them the options that they have.”
“What I like about the Summer Skills Camp is that it not only trains and brings awareness of new skills to students entering high school, but it exposes them to a new ideology that may encourage our students to pursue trade skills as career opportunities instead of thinking that it is only something you may need to fall back on,” Tippah County Development Foundation director Chris Lewellen said in a statement. “We need to teach students to pursue and understand the real opportunities that the skills learned at the North Tippah and South Tippah summer camps offer. This helps to begin developing a quality workforce pipeline at an early age that allows us to grow our own right here in Tippah County.”
The Tippah Career and Technology Center has long been a significant contributor towards developing the workforce needed to sustain and grow local communities, with dozens of students receiving national certifications in a variety of fields every year. The TCTC also works with several businesses and institutions in the area, such as Ashley Furniture and the Tippah County Hospital, to both give insight into the real-world applications of the skills they are learning, as well as give students local examples of how a well-developed workforce can impact the community they are in.
Both South Tippah Superintendent Tony Elliott, as well as North Tippah Superintendent Scott Smith lauded the camp, which involved planning and development from both the North Tippah and South Tippah School Districts in collaboration with the Tippah Career and Technology Center, as a success.
"In July of 2021, the South Tippah School District began working on a strategic plan to guide the district for the upcoming years,” Elliott said in a statement. “With the help of community members, administration, and teachers we developed a strategic plan that encompasses our students and our community. Out of this strategic plan the Summer Skills Camp was created to help provide career exploration opportunities for our students at a young age. We are proud of this camp and our mission of ‘Building a stronger community through quality education.’”
"The Skills Camp provided by the Tippah Career and Technology Center is a great opportunity for our students in North Tippah to gain some initial knowledge about options for their future,” Smith said in a statement. “We appreciate Director Kevin Williams and the instructors that took the time to offer this to our students."
