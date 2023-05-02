RIPLEY – Hundreds of people from Tippah County and beyond gathered in downtown Ripley on Saturday afternoon and evening for the Burnside Blues Fest.
The Festival hosted five different musical acts beginning at 2 p.m. During the Festival two food trucks, Memphis Street Food and Dumas' Poorhouse BBQ, along with a drink station, were available for attendees to enjoy.
Mark 'Muleman' Massey kicked off the festivities and did an hour-and-a-half set. The Strayhorn native played guitar and sang during his set and says he enjoyed his time on stage.
"I think it was wonderful," Massey said. "I love these good people over here. This is my neck of the woods and my kind of people. I enjoyed my time (at Burnside Blues Fest)."
Following Massey's performance, Lightnin' Malcolm took the stage. Malcolm currently lives in Holly Springs but has lived in different places across north Mississippi such as Clarksdale and Como.
"I've lived in Mississippi a lot," Malcolm said. "It's a good place to live as an artist. It's not too expensive and the music is so good. All the elements of the blues are around us."
Malcolm plays all over the United States and the Burnside Blues Fest was one of the nearly 300 shows he typically plays every year.
"(The festival) was beautiful," Malcolm said. "It's nice being with the Burnside guys, they're like my brothers. It was a beautiful day with a little rain to cool things off. I'm always happy to see people enjoying good music like this. It has a lot of good, positive energy for bringing people together."
After Malcolm's set, Kent Burnside took the stage with Garry Burnside and played a nearly two-hour set with the duo both playing guitar.
Kenny Brown, who lives in Potts Camp, followed the Burnsides and played guitar for the crowd, which continued to grow as the day progressed.
Duwayne Burnside performed following Brown, before giving way to the Garry Burnside Band who finished up the Festival.
"It was great," Ripley Main Street director Elizabeth Behm said. "It was good to have everyone show up today for the Festival. Hopefully, we can do it again next year."
