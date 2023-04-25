This weekend in Ripley the streets of downtown will be full of people and the air filled with the sounds of blues during the Burnside Blues Fest on Saturday.
The festival begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and is scheduled to run until 10 p.m. at the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley off the square. Walnut St will be blocked off from traffic from the railroad tracks to Main Street to allow patrons room to walk and set up chairs during the performances.
The show will begin with a performance by Missouri artist Lightnin Malcolm. He will be followed by Clarksdale's own Mark 'Muleman' Massey who takes the stage at 3:30 p.m.
The Burnsides begin at 5 p.m. with Kent Burnside's performance. He will be followed by Kenny Brown at 6:30 p.m. before Duwayne Burnside makes an appearance at 8 p.m.
Finally, the Garry Burnside Band will wrap up the show around 9:30 p.m. as the headlining act.
Although the weather forecast shows a possibility of rain on Saturday, Ripley Main Street director Elizabeth Behm says canceling the show isn't on the table.
"The show will go on rain or shine," Behm said. "We might have to put tents out, but changing the location to somewhere on the square is an option."
Behm expects a large crowd for the blues festival and encourages people to bring lawn chairs to relax and enjoy the music. Food trucks and drinks will be available during the performances.
"I think a lot of people will come out to hear this particular lineup," Behm said. "It's going to be a great show."
