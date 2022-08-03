RIPLEY• The City of Ripley's J.C. Nance Park isn't just for kids anymore.
A carved marble water fountain, a gift from an anonymous donor, was installed at the North Main Street park in June. With its soothing sounds of flowing water, the new fountain provides a peaceful respite for anyone who could use some stress relief and relaxation at the end of a challenging day.
Parents and caregivers who visit the park with children now have an inviting place to to sit, relax, and enjoy the tranquility of the water feature while children play on the new playground equipment.
The multi-tiered fountain, featuring four carved horses, not only aesthetically enhances the park, but also serves as an architectural photo backdrop for anyone with a smart phone seeking to capture life's memories.
The fountain is part of Ripley Main Street Association's continued initiative to beautify Historic Downtown Ripley. Flanked by bright red benches and a backdrop of tranquil trees, the fountain can be enjoyed by park patrons day or night, thanks to spotlights which illuminate it in the dark.
Main Street Director, Elizabeth Behm, has received lots of positive feedback from families enjoying the new fountain.
"We are so thrilled that people are enjoying the park and the new fountain! It's so peaceful to sit, relax, and listen to the trickling water," said Behm. "There's still a little work to be done to keep the fountain running properly, so we ask that the public please refrain from throwing any coins in it until we can get it working 100%."
