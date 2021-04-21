RIPLEY • The City of Ripley will hold a runoff election in the Republican race for Alderman at Large between Barry Cook and Chris Marsalis next Tuesday, April 27, at the Ripley Park Gym. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Voters must present photo identification before voting.
The Alderman at Large represents all the City of Ripley and anyone that is registered to vote in the City can vote for Alderman at Large. Those who voted Republican in the primary election on Tuesday, April 6, and those who did not vote in the primary are eligible to vote in the runoff. However, those who voted Democrat in the primary cannot vote in the runoff.
Saturday, April 24 is the last day to vote absentee. The City of Ripley will be open from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday, April 24 for absentee voting.
Both Cook and Marsalis recently answered a few questions about themselves, their ideas for the city, and the challenges and opportunities they feel the that City of Ripley faces.
Here is what Barry Cook had to say:
Education: Ripley High School, University of Mississippi School of Business.
Work history:
• Advertising account representative – Delta Farm Press. Traveled throughout Mississippi, West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas, the Missouri bootheel and Northern Louisiana selling advertising space in the most prominent agricultural publication in Mid-South.
• WAG Corporation – Manufacturing-level regional sales executive for the Mid-South. Traveled and sold agricultural aviation precision GPS guidance systems to both aviation and ground-based corporate markets and also provided customer service throughout the region.
• Farm Bureau Insurance agent – Served my first two years at Lafayette County and the remaining five years here at Ripley/Tippah County. Sold and serviced auto, home, health, life insurance products, and annuities.
• I still currently hold a Mississippi Insurance license and am also a REALTOR, having previously worked as an agent for 1st Class Realty.
• I’ve been employed in advertising sales for Journal, Inc/Southern Sentinel since 2013, working with both magazine and newspaper publications.
Clubs, Civic activities, volunteer projects: A life-long member of Ripley Presbyterian Church where I have served as a Deacon and also various committees over the years. I’ve been a long-distance runner for 23 years and am also a veteran triathlete and member of USA Triathlon, having completed over 41 events in that sport. I have volunteered as either director, provided course layouts, assisted with sign-up and registration for numerous races, always encouraging people of all ages to participate.
Family: My parents are the late M.H. (Haywood) Cook and Ruth Hines Cook. My father was Chancery Clerk of Tippah County for 3 consecutive terms and later retired as Counselor for all South Tippah Schools. Mother, also an educator, taught school for 34 years, most of which was at Ripley Elementary School teaching 3rd grade. I have two siblings, David H. Cookof Ripley, and my sister, Karen Cook Sterchi, who lives in Knoxville, Tennessee. They each have two children, and David’s two are both educators within the South Tippah School district. They are Jenny Cook Thompson and Anna Cook Luster.
What motivates you to seek the Alderman at Large office? Every business I’ve been involved in over the years entails working with and helping people. It’s what I’ve always enjoyed doing. Effective communication, interaction, taking time to listen, and promoting growth are not new activities for me. I believe serving as Alderman at Large parallels the skills that I already have and makes me a natural fit for the position. I am eager to serve.
What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in the position you are seeking? I believe having worked directly with people in multi-faceted businesses over several decades gives me a unique advantage in promoting the growth of our city, helping people, and solving problems. Each endeavor I’ve undertaken requires that you have strong communication skills and the ability to work head-on, one on one, with people from all walks of life on a daily basis. These same characteristics are essential in the governing of our city and I believe best qualifies me to serve as Alderman at Large for the City of Ripley.
What do you consider to be Ripley’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Without question, our people are our greatest assets. They are the baseline of how our businesses and industries are formed and flourish. From our churches to our schools and businesses within our community, people are what helps make our city prosper and be an even better place to live and work. I believe that listening, encouraging participation, and following through with positive ideas that promote growth will help us move in a productive direction.
If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Ripley? Relentless recruitment of business and industry and retention of what we already have in place. Seek all possible grants and matching funds on projects that will make our city an even more attractive place to locate. Promotion of recreational facilities for all age groups. Always strive to be a good steward of our current tax dollars.
What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
3. Make our city more attractive by keeping it clean. Although perhaps overlooked by some, trash and blight in town are more of a problem than we should be facing. I believe sensible zoning, the increased use of inmates in picking up litter, and enforcement of existing rules and regulations will all help in making Ripley an even better choice to locate, work, and live.
2. Our local businesses and industries need a broad employee base from which to choose in hiring. Training, education, and all available promotional tools should be utilized in this effort.
3. As a nation overall, I believe we need to reset our moral compass and put value in trying to do what is right. It all begins here in individual communities, and 100% participation in voting is a good place to effect change.