RIPLEY • The City of Ripley will hold a runoff election in the Republican race for Alderman at Large between Barry Cook and Chris Marsalis next Tuesday, April 27, at the Ripley Park Gym. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Voters must present photo identification before voting.
The Alderman at Large represents all the City of Ripley and anyone that is registered to vote in the City can vote for Alderman at Large. Those who voted Republican in the primary election on Tuesday, April 6, and those who did not vote in the primary are eligible to vote in the runoff. However, those who voted Democrat in the primary cannot vote in the runoff.
Saturday, April 24 is the last day to vote absentee. The City of Ripley will be open from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday, April 24 for absentee voting.
Both Cook and Marsalis recently answered a few questions about themselves, their ideas for the city, and the challenges and opportunities they feel the that City of Ripley faces.
Here is what Chris Marsalis had to say:
Education: Graduated with Honors Vicksburg High School, Vicksburg MS 1984; Bachelor of Arts in Education (Ole Miss 1992); Numerous IT courses and technology workshops
Work history: Productive Screw Machine Company 1989-1992; Physics, Biology, and Technology teacher Ripley High School 1992-1998; VP Operations at Dixie-Net 1998-2012; Mayor City of Ripley 2012-2021; Owner, Marbiz Corp (Outdoor Furniture and Technology consulting) 2005- present; Owner, JC Media (FM radio broadcasting) 2019-present; Owner, Sun Bear Studio of Ripley (recording studio, music publisher, record label) 2020-present
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Past president and current member of Ripley Rotary Club; Past president of Enrichment Inc.; Former board member of Koon’s Care Inc.; Former board member and current volunteer Tippah County Good Samaritan Center; Coats for Kids volunteer; Ripley Park Little League sponsor; Tippah County Development Foundation member; Ripley Main Street Association member and volunteer; Ripley Arts Council / Dixie Theater member and volunteer (sound and sets); Ripley Boys and Girls Club sponsor and volunteer.
Family: Married to Melinda Pitner Marsalis 21 years; Proud stepdad of Justin, Katie and Wade; Proud Father in law of Bradley and Courtney; Proud Pop / Pawpaw (too many to list!)
What motivates you to seek the Alderman at Large office?
I have over 15 years’ experience in various positions in Ripley City government (Zoning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, and 8+ years as Mayor). The Mayor is the head of the Executive Branch for the City. The Board of Aldermen serves as the Legislative branch, and so I want to use everything I’ve learned to help the City keep moving forward by assisting with updates to City ordinances. In particular, the Zoning ordinance needs to be updated to make it more effective and enforceable. I also want to continue to tap resources I’ve developed as Mayor to continue to bring funding, investment and development to our great City.
What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking?
I know all about the City’s spending and budgeting processes. I know how the Water, Wastewater and Natural Gas systems work, which ones still need work, and how to get them paid for. I know how to manage the natural gas supply. – We had plenty of gas to burn during the Valentine's week frigid weather, and we avoided the extreme high prices that many utilities faced. I have a very technical mind, I study and learn as a hobby. I am a consistent and proven recruiter of investment and funding for Ripley. My wife and I own three Ripley businesses, so I am deeply invested in the success of Ripley as a city.
What do you consider to be Ripley’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens?
Ripley's greatest asset is it's people who provide a Hometown feel combined with availability of modern activities and convenience. For instance, we have several fantastic boutiques which bring people to town to shop and they all have online outlets for generating sales. We have a tremendous modern facility, The Peoples Bank SportPlex, which draws people from all over for good old fashioned fun. We're in a perfect spot to become the next Laurel, we just need to come together and make it happen.
If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Ripley?
I believe the best revenue for the City and its citizens is it's sales tax revenue. As mayor, I focused on retail development because it brings revenue into the city that didn't originate here. We also have lots of outside dollars coming into town on First Monday and Tournament weekends. To improve revenue, I would continue that focus on retail investment, and I would keep looking for someone to invest in a new hotel and or several Airbnb properties.
What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
1. Our unity has slipped a bit. We've gotten a little more polarized than we were before the Covid mess. I think and hope as we get back out there, start getting together again, ball games and festivals and such, we'll focus more on the great community we have and less on that bad stuff going on elsewhere.
2. Our educational attainment should be higher. Not necessarily college, but getting that high school diploma, and then following up with some kind of career skills training. If you have decent grades in high school and graduate, you can go to Northeast for free for two years. Northeast has great programs for all kinds of careers, not just traditional college. If we get that educational attainment up, all kinds of great things follow.
3. We need more places for visitors to spend the night. We're all about having great events and fun things to do and great places to eat, but the choices for visitors to spend a weekend here are limited, and we're missing out on opportunity and revenue because of it.