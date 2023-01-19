Qualifying for office began earlier this month for Tippah and Benton County, along with State and Regional races. On Jan. 3, those vying for reelection and others attempting to dethrone incumbents were able to qualify to run in this year's elections.
Qualified candidates are as of Jan. 13, 2023.
Tippah County
Chancery Clerk
- Jimmy Johnson (R)
- Shana Lowery (R)
- Chris Marsalis (R)
Circuit Clerk
- Randy Graves (i), (R)
North Tippah Constable
- Terry Mathis (i), (R)
- Bradley Watson (R)
South Tippah Constable
- Keith Bullock (i), (R)
Coroner
- Krystal Floyd (R)
- Chris McCallister (R)
County Attorney
- Bart M. Adams (i), (R)
North Tippah Justice Court Judge
- Benny Jackson (i), (R)
South Tippah Justice Court Judge
- Sonny Meeks (i), (R)
Tippah County Sheriff
- Karl Gaillard (i), (R)
District 1 Supervisor
- Jimmy Gunn (i), (R)
- Larry Devore (R)
District 2 Supervisor
- Greg Harrell (i), (R)
- Mark Robertson (R)
- Jerry Windham (R)
District 3 Supervisor
- Mike Graves (i), (R)
- Steve Morrison (R)
District 4 Supervisor
- Glen Michael (i), (R)
District 5 Supervisor
- Chad Newby (i), (R)
Tax assessor/collector
- Joe Akins (i), (R)
Benton County
Chancery Clerk
- Marlene McKenzie (i), (D)
Circuit Clerk
- Kathy Graves (i), (D)
Benton County Sheriff
- Robby Goolsby (i), (D)
- Lane Hobson (D)
- Robert Fortner (R)
- C.J. Peters (R)
- Bobby Dickerson (R)
Coroner
- Larry Hobson (i), (D)
- LaQuita Scruggs Reaves (D)
Tax Collector
- Shannon Wilburn (i), (D)
District 1 Supervisor
- Chris Shoup (i), (D)
- Roosevelt Traylor (D)
- Shane Brooks (R)
District 2 Supervisor
- Alonzo Tucker (D)
- Mario Bean (D)
District 3 Supervisor
- James Lowry (i), (D)
- Stephen Matthews (D)
District 4 Supervisor
- Tommy Fortner (i), (D)
- Kyle Elliott (D)
District 5 Supervisor
- Craig Briscoe (R)
North Benton Justice Court Judge
- Brody Childers (i)
South Benton Justice Court Judge
- Gary McBride (i)
North Constable
- No Candidates
South Constable
- Shane Ward (i), (D)
- Clark McCallum (D)
State Elections
Governor
- Brandon Presley, (D)
- Tate Reeves (i), (R)
- Gregory Wash, (D)
- John Witcher, (R)
Lieutenant Governor
- Delbert Hosemann (i), (R)
- Shane Quick, (R)
Secretary of State
- No candidates
Attorney General
- Lynn Fitch (i), (R)
State Auditor
- Shad White (i), (R)
State Treasurer
- David McRae (i), (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- Robert Bradford, (D)
- Andy Gipson (i), (R)
Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Chaney (i), (R)
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
- Mandy Gunasekara, (R)
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
- John Caldwell (i), (R)
Regional Elections
Senate District 3 (Union, Benton and Prentiss counties)
- Kathy Chism (i), (R)
Senate District 4 (Tippah and Alcorn counties)
- Rita Parks (i), (R)
House District 4 (Tippah and Alcorn counties)
- Jody Steverson (i), (R)
House District 13 (Benton, Marshall, Lafayette, Union and Pontotoc counties)
- Steve Massnegill (i), (R)
The qualifying Fee for County Office is $100. There will be a Primary Election on Aug. 8, 2023, with a runoff if needed on Aug. 29, 2023. The General Election will be on Nov. 7, 2023.
For more information on Tippah County, please contact the Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-837-7370.
For more information on Benton County, please contact the Benton County Circuit Clerk's office at 662-224-6310.
The final day to register for both counties is Feb. 1, 2023.
Key
(i) = Incumbent
(D) = Democrat
(R) = Republican
