RIPLEY • NAPA Auto Parts in Ripley opened for business 1946 and has been family-owned ever since. At NAPA in Ripley, you can find any of your auto parts needs and receive amazing customer service during your visit.
How did the family manage to keep this business booming for 75 years? Beth Kuykendall, daughter of Dan Wiggs, who founded the business, spoke recently about the company’s history and just how they managed to get so big in Ripley.
After moving to Hattiesburg and living there during the war, Wiggs decided to return to Tippah after the war was over. Kuykendall said that “he moved back to Tippah after the war was over and wanted to open a business”, and the business was born in 1946. Wiggs had a high interest in hydraulics and mechanics, which inspired him to open up a mechanic and auto parts store. After 18 years in operation at different locations in Ripley, the family opened up their current location in 1964.
According to Kuykendall, her husband, Bill Kuykendall took over the store in 1976. Now, Bill Kuykendall and their son, Blake Kuykendall, run the business together. The business is very important to the family, and they intend on running it for many years to come.
According to Blake, the business has been going on an uphill slope for the past ten years. The only struggles in the company occurred when the family ran three store locations: Ripley, New Albany, and Holly Springs. Mr. and Mrs. Wiggs chose to keep running the Ripley location since it was close to home and more accessible to them.
Blake said his favorite part of running the business is his relationship with the customers. “It turns into a friendship. They get excited to see you, and you get excited to see them.”
Many customers have praised the “friendly and helpful staff” at the store in Ripley. One customer stated that “They help, and they know their stuff!”
Even after 75 years of business, the NAPA store in Ripley is still a growing and significant addition to Tippah County.
NAPA Auto Parts – Ripley Parts Company is located at 301 City Avenue South in Ripley. Contact them at 662-837-7113.