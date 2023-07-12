ASHLAND - The United States of America wasn’t the only anniversary celebrated last Tuesday, July 4, as hundreds gathered at the Benton County Courthouse and Museum in Ashland to celebrate both Independence Day, as well as the 150-year anniversary of the construction of the courthouse itself.
The day-long celebration featured several fun activities, great musical acts, great food and vendors, and the chance to learn about the local history of Benton County and the courthouse where much of that history was made.
“I think it was successful,” Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society Treasurer Meg Thomas said about the event. “This was all about the birthday of that building and that’s what we tried to emphasize. I think the tours inside the courthouse went great, there was a lot of participation there. Overall, I think everyone enjoyed it.”
Special consideration and planning was given by the Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society to ensure that a event fitting the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the construction of the courthouse was put on.
“It just doesn’t get any better than that,” Thomas said regarding the attention the courthouse received on that day. “Because people like me were raised there. I’m homegrown, and just the memories when you walk up to that building, because all of us as children at some time or another had visited that courthouse. I do believe it just brought back so many memories for so many people.”
The courthouse, which ceased as Benton County’s official place of business for county officials in 2002, now houses an expansive museum maintained by the Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society, and is dedicated to preserving the history and memories of Benton County.
The courthouse itself is one of the premier exhibits of the museum. With official plans for the courthouse completed in 1873, 150 years ago, the courthouse has undergone several renovations, remodels, and improvements in the years since. The land itself was deeded by Louis J. McDonald in September 1870, with a temporary courthouse built on the four-acres of land at a cost of $3,200. A permanent courthouse was considered in January of 1873, with official plans being drafted later that year.
The 150 years since the construction of the courthouse has seen many memories being made by the citizens of Ashland and Benton County as a whole, and the celebration that took place on July 4 was one officials with the Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society saw as worthy of the occasion.
