Blue Mountain’s Charleanea Cobb just turned 77 years old last week. At just 18 years old, she was determined to make a difference in the lives of Tippah County African Americans by getting involved in a campaign was launched to educate black Mississippians and register them to vote.
This decision led to a lifetime friendship for two women, who, together, organized an event which made national news in 1964.
Gloria Clark (then Gloria Xifaras), an elementary school teacher from Massachusetts, took a bus to Memphis with several other teachers to prepare for her role in the campaign, called Freedom Summer: a project organized by the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO), which included both the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) in June, 1964. Clark and the other teachers stayed in a women’s dorm at Rusk College while they were trained—not just on how to get African Americans in Mississippi register to vote, but also to help them pass the literacy test required for voter registration. They were also trained on what to do if they were arrested for their efforts.
Clark was assigned to work in Holly Springs. Around this time, Cobb, (formerly Charleanea Hill Thomas) met Clark.
“I was eighteen years old and still in high school. Bob Smith and Cleve Sellers, two black men, were hired by COFO for the Tippah voter registration drive.” Cobb recalls. “They were not well received by anyone in Tippah Antioch area, who didn’t take kindly to strangers, especially two strangers who also happened to be black men. These men were run down, arrested, and shot at.”
Clark came in to replace them as the new Tippah County representative, along with Marjorie Merle, another teacher, and Diane Robison, a black woman. Cobb was eighteen years old at the time when she met the group at Freedom House 100 Rusk, Holly Springs. Cobb’s mother’s sister brought her cousin, Laura Strong Seymour, and Cobb to a meeting to learn how to help register Tippah County African Americans to vote. Cobb’s father, a former local school board member, “was always talking about segregation and the rights that African Americans did not have.” Cobb decided she was not too young to do something about that.
Coming from Holly Springs to Tippah County, the teachers needed a place to stay overnight. Cobb recalls inviting Clark to stay in her home.
“The first time Gloria had to stay all night, we shared a bedroom- and a bed! I was a bit skeptical about that. I was like, ‘Girl, I never slept in a bed with a white woman in my life,’” Cobb laughs.
At that time when Clark was invited to spend the night, Cobb's mother, father, grandfather, and brother were living in the house. “They didn’t disagree” with Cobb’s involvement in the civil rights movement, but just warned her by saying, “You know they don’t like what you’re doing so just be careful and watch your back at all times.”
Cobb says her family never really tried to stop her, even after things got dangerous for them. Shortly after beginning voter registration meetings close by at a local church, “We had a mailbox bombing in front of our house. Our driveway some distance from the road, but you could see it from the house. Often, people would drive by and call us names,” Cobb recalls.
Luckily, no one was injured by the pipe bomb. Cobb’s parents, even though they were very upset about it, never wavered in their support of her efforts. Her family farmed cotton, corn, and vegetables, and, as such, they were frequently home, and knew that they may be targeted.
“I can’t say they didn’t expect something to happen; they just didn’t know what would happen,” Cobb says.
Once Cobb was trained by Clark, she participated in organizing voter literacy meetings at her local church in Ball Hill. St. Paul Methodist Church in Ripley was also used for meetings which Cobb helped organize. Her parents would simply tell her, “Be careful know what you’re doing who you’re around.”
Fear of backlash from the movement caused friends and family alike to slam doors in Cobb’s face. However, Fear never deterred Cobb from her efforts. “I was young…when you are young you evaluate and say, ‘Well how scared can I be? Can I be so scared that I do nothing, or can I be so scared to do something and maybe this will make a difference in the end?’ And that’s kind of the way I looked at it.”
Cobb began canvassing the neighborhoods and organizing meetings. On October 30, 1964, Cobb, Clark, and others involved in COFO got the pastor, Rev. John McDonald, of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church outside Blue Mountain to host a voter registration drive and rally for the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party’s “Freedom Vote” at which delegate Fannie Lou Hamer spoke. The church, located on County Road 700, was “right across the street from my daddy’s sister,” she recalls.
“The pastor was very accepting of people coming.”
And come they did.
“It was very well attended when she spoke. People from all over who knew about it came. Half of Marshall and Benton County was there, and people who were formally afraid to let people come to their houses to talk to them were there,” Cobb says.
Gloria Clark, who was also contacted by the Southern Sentinel, concurs.
“It was so successful they burned the church down,” said Cobb. “It was not a bad experience because it got the attention of people to let them really know what was going on at that time.”
COFO planned to use the church as a polling place. After the church burned down, COFO teacher Marjorie Merle got in touch with a group working with the Council of Federated Organizations from Oberlin College in Ohio called Carpenters for Christmas, who came to Mississippi during the Christmas Holidays got it rebuilt and had a service in it right before New Year’s.
“Local lumber companies donated materials to rebuild the church,” Cobb recalls.
Civil rights leader Annie Devine spoke at a rally of 200 in the rebuilt church on December 31, 1964.
“After that, things just moved along. I went to Jackson a lot to the regular meetings had to keep up with what was going on with the state and each county and reported on what they were doing. When Fannie Lou Hamer was trying to get on the ballot, I went to Washington as a lobbyist.”
She helped start The Voice of Tippah newspaper to gather information on what people wanted/their interests regarding civil rights.
Cobb continued her involvement in the civil rights movement over the years. At 20 years old, she went to Tuskegee for a training. She returned to Tippah, then was hired at the SNIC office in Atlanta with some of the individuals from Holly Springs. It was the last organized group Cobb worked for, although she has been involved in NAACP and local church groups over the years. After marriage, she lived in Missouri for twenty years, and was involved in a group at Washington University to organize marches. Her two daughters went to catholic school, where Cobb volunteered, and later got hired. After getting divorced, she returned to Blue Mountain to help care for her ailing parents, where she met her husband, Benny Cobb.
She may have been afraid, but she kept pushing forward, even despite being arrested and the target of racial hate crimes.
“I would tell myself, ‘Someone must step up to the plate. People before us paved the way.’”
At a voter registration march in Jackson, MS, in 1965, Cobb was arrested and put in the fairgrounds in “jail” for 8 days at 21 years old.
“The regular jail was full,” she recalled. “I refused to eat. I got sick.”
She explains that, “When they gave you your food, you had to stick the trays in the barrels of bubbling hot water, and I was scared to stick my hand down, fearful I’d drop it and make me stick my hand down and pick it up, so I didn’t have a tray. People were getting beaten in jail because they would ask a question.”
SNIC representatives came to Jackson to check on their people who were arrested. Before long, someone from New York bailed Cobb out, although she never knew who it was. “It had to have been someone who had contact with the SNIC office,” Cobb asserts.
That was just one instance of support that was given to her. When she worked in the SNIC office in Atlanta around that time, she had a sponsor Harrisburg, PA who paid her, sent money to help pay her rent and buy her food, to show support for the movement.
“I never met them. I got letters from them. I had to write up a daily report on what I did and if I felt I was successful,” she says.
She was assigned to Hails County, but her supervisor would not let her stay there because it was too violent. Cobb and Miriam Nasis, a young lady from Syria, and another woman, Usey Nunally, worked the area for SNIC.
“They separated us in Atlanta; Usey lived in a different place, but Miriam and I lived with a lady. They burned crosses on her lawn rocks through her window she had to leave and there was a black man who was also working with us, but we had to get him out of there because of the violence.”
Reflecting on her activism as a young woman in the 1960’s here in Tippah County, Cobb says, “Some progress has been made” since then. She has always been passionate about equality in education and recalls marching in front of her school Line Consolidated HS in Ripley, which was segregated at the time.
“I feel my efforts made a difference more so at the time, but now that time has passed, you get a little disgusted when you see how things slide back. A lot of things did change. I always had a problem with the school. After desegregation, many felt they were not really part of the school system: they just had to send their kids to school because that was what was assigned to them. I see improvements in education, especially over the last 8-10 years. I see a lot of black kids and new teachers and it seems the children who have come out have done really well,” Cobb says. “It’s an improvement. The teachers who are at Blue Mountain School have an interest in all of the children and not just some of the children.”
Cobb continues to be passionate about creating equality for all people.
“I encourage trying to teach the young people (not just black kids, but white kids) that civil rights issues aren’t just a black thing and aren’t just a white thing. Now that they have Black Lives Matter, people think that movement is only talking about black people: it stems out of Jim Crow and the prejudices and so forth, but it involves everyone because we need to live with everyone. I would like to see people talk to people to come to a mutual understanding.”
Although she reflects on the past, Cobb’s focus is on the future.
“There is lots of discussion lately about what is taught in schools; what schools can and cannot teach. I do know that at one time, many, many years ago, people who ventured here from other countries were taught culture and history through their churches about who they were, but it did not make them hate anyone. I would like to see more of true history being taught to younger people and those who don’t know. Maybe they’ll get a better understanding and realize: you don’t have to hate anyone. Basically, everyone wants the same thing: to get an education, a place to live, have a decent job, and raise their families. You take two steps, you slip back one and half because people have become complacent, but we can keep moving forward.”