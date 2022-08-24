Long-time Ripley Cemetery Administrator Frank Norton said the Historical Society folks have enough work to do locating unmarked graves to keep them busy for a long, long time.
“We have beaucoodles of unmarked graves.
“There are some sections of the cemetery where we won’t sell plots because we’re scared there’s already somebody there,” he said. Whoever’s buried there may be housed in anything from a vault to a casket to a bearskin carpet, which is basically a flimsy casket composed of cardboard material with a cover on it," he said.
Those unmarked graves are found throughout the facility, not just in the black section of the once-segregated cemetery. Many of those buried in the black section were slaves, and no on knows who they were or where they came from, he said.
His knowledge of the cemetery has earned him lots of attention over the years from people wanting to know if particular kinfolks are buried there.
“My name's on ancestry platforms and other information sources. People from different states and countries have wore me out asking if their people are up there, and we have found several people,” he said.
