The results are in, and Chalybeate School scored a major success with last year’s standardized testing.
In 2021, the Chalybeate seventh graders (currently eighth graders) took the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) for English Language Arts (ELA). Their ELA teacher, Beverly Gaillard, taught them well and when the results came out this spring, they had achieved the highest average score in the entire state of Mississippi.
“I’m elated,” Gaillard said. “I’m very proud of them. They’ve worked really hard, and it makes me really happy to see their hard work pay off.”
They weren’t the only grade to bring in impressive scores, however. The 2021 eighth graders (currently ninth graders), taught by Mrs. Misty Kirk, achieved the second highest MAAP Science scores in the state.
When asked about the biggest factors in the success of their students, Principal Janalee Leak said, “I think the first biggest factor is the quality of our teachers. Of course, Mrs. Kirk and Mrs. Gaillard being the teachers of those particular grades. I also want to give credit to my teachers in the grades that came before those, because they set them on the right path to be able to be successful when they got to the seventh-grade test. There are all the teachers that came before who laid the foundation for that. Secondly, definitely our parental support. Our school has great support from our community, and when the parents are on board, it really helps.”
