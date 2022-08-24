rip-2021-12-15-news-chapman-1

Chapman

MADISON • Dr. Patrick Chapman, the administrator and CEO of Tippah County Hospital in Ripley has been named President of the Mississippi Rural Hospital Alliance (MRHA) for the 2022-2023 calendar year.

