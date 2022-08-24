MADISON • Dr. Patrick Chapman, the administrator and CEO of Tippah County Hospital in Ripley has been named President of the Mississippi Rural Hospital Alliance (MRHA) for the 2022-2023 calendar year.
The MRHA was created in 1996 is to assist member hospitals in being successful healthcare providers in their unique rural setting. There are 113 hospitals in Mississippi and currently 39 are members of the Rural Hospital Alliance. The alliance became a 501 (c) 3 in 2011. He has served as an officer in the RHA for the past two years.
Chapman holds advanced degrees in healthcare administration and counseling psychology. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Chapman is the first President of the RHA from Northeast Mississippi.
The Mission of MRHA is to assist member hospitals in being successful healthcare providers in their unique rural setting by helping them to achieve collectively what they could not achieve individually, in the areas of:
• Sharing ideas that can contribute to more effective management of member hospitals;
• Using the purchasing power of a network for the benefit of member hospitals;
• Providing a venue through which member hospitals can band together to promote their common goals and agenda.
• Work together with one united voice to promote advocacy with both federal and state legislation to maintain and improve rural healthcare.
While networking is considered one of the primary benefits of this organization, the programs and services available to members are also very important and continue to evolve as the needs of the organization and membership evolves with the ever-changing healthcare delivery environment.
MHA has a contractual agreement with Rural Hospital Alliance to provide management and administrative services to RHA. All of the RHA members are also members of MHA.
