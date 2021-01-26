The Chick-fil-A food truck will be on site at the corner of Main Street and Hwy 15 in Blue Mountain from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Taylor Locke, owner of the truck said, “It was an honor and a blessing to serve the community of Blue Mountain. We are thankful for the overwhelming support that we received and we are excited to be coming back.”
Locke said they had a better idea of how to streamline the flow so customers can move through a little faster.
Tippah County residents and surrounding counties are welcome to drop by. The menu includes sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, brownies, canned sodas and water.