BLUE MOUNTAIN • Chick-Fil-A’s mobile food eatery will pay a visit to Blue Mountain College and Tippah County on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Taylor Locke, owner/operator of the Chick-Fil-A inside of Barnes Crossing Mall, brought the mobile to unit to Tupelo in 2020.
Locke said, “We are very excited to bring Chick-fil-A to BMC and the surrounding community. We look forward to serving you soon!”
Chick-Fil-A’s big red truck will be parked on the corner of Highway 15 and Main Street in Blue Mountain. The menu will include sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, brownies, bottled water and assorted canned drinks.