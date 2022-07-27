RIPLEY • Chicken Supreme, located at 1514 City Ave. N, opened on Monday, July 18 under new ownership.
The restaurant, long-known to locals for its home-cooked food and a lunch buffet designed to feed working people with a short lunch break, offers dine-in and takeout options.
“We are just a mom-and-pop type restaurant, about the same as before,” said Julie Waldon, who has worked at the restaurant for over four years under the previous ownership. “The menus are the same.” Popular menus include Chicken livers & Fried chicken , fried okra, Mac and Cheese, Corn, Mash Potatoes, Gravy, Cornbread and Rolls, and a variety of pies.
In addition to the daily lunch buffet, Chicken Supreme offers a salad bar with over twenty-one items and $9 plate lunches featuring different specials daily.
Hours of operation are: Monday through Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting celebrating Chicken Supreme's new ownership will be held on Wednesday, August 3 at 9 a.m. The event, hosted by Ripley Main Street Association, is open to the public.
For more information and updates, follow Chicken Supreme’s Facebook page, or call (662) 837-9488.
