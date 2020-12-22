In Tippah County:
The Southern Sentinel will close Thursday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. and will be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday. The newspaper will reopen for normal business hours Monday. For more information, call 837-8111.
All state and county offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25. City of Ripley, Town of Falkner, Town of Blue Mountain and Town of Walnut will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Peoples Bank will be open on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. – noon and will close on Friday, Dec. 25. Region’s Bank and CB&S Bank will be close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24 and be closed Friday, Dec. 25.
Ripley city garbage will run the same and Thursday however the garbage pickup on Friday will run on Saturday Dec. 26 and Tippah County household garbage pick-ups are unchanged.
In Benton County:
Local public offices and many businesses throughout Benton County will close in observance of Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
Both Ashland and Hickory Flat Town Halls will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, returning to normal operating hours on Monday, Dec. 28.
The Benton County courthouse is also scheduled to be closed on those two dates as well.
The Benton County Sanitation Department will run Thursday, Dec. 24 all garbage that is normally pick up on Friday will be pick up on Thursday, Dec. 24. All other districts will remain on their normal schedule.
Merchants & Farmers Bank will be close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24 and will be closed Friday, Dec. 25
Bank of Holly Springs will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and will be closed Friday, Dec. 25