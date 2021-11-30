TIPPAH/BENTON - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Tippah and Benton County this week, as a pair of upcoming Christmas parades are set to roll through the streets of Ripley and Hickory Flat.
On Saturday, Dec 4, the town of Hickory Flat is set to hold their Christmas parade, with the parade set to kick off at 6 p.m. and a variety of activities taking place a couple of hours beforehand at 4 p.m.
The parade route will begin at Big M Trucking School, running down Crum Street, then will pass Town Hall and Hickory Flat Attendance Center down Spruce Street. The route will then turn by the school onto Cedar Street before turning onto Hwy 178 back to Big M Trucking School.
Several activities and contests will be taking place throughout the night, including an ugly sweater contest, a toy drive, a coloring contest, games for the kids in an area dubbed "Candy Land Village," and refreshments including chili and hot coco.
Next Tuesday, on Dec 7, the Annual Ripley Christmas Parade returns to town, and will feature several familiar Christmas characters rolling through the square in downtown Ripley, as the theme for the parade is decorating floats in the style of a favorite Christmas movie or show.
The parade will kick of at 7 p.m., but several activities will be going on before then, including photo-ops with Santa from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., and live entertainment from local singers from 6 p.m. until the parade's start time of 7 p.m.