RIPLEY • During their October meeting Tuesday night, Ripley’s alderman voted to extend the city's executive order requiring masks indoors.
The order was enacted on Friday, July 10. It states that "all persons who are present within the jurisdiction of the City of Ripley shall wear a clean face covering any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people in indoor public or business spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance."
The order does not mandate that people wear a mask or face covering while outdoors.
Gov. Tate Reeves ended the statewide mask mandate last week, however, face coverings are still required in schools. Municipal masking orders are still in place in several North Mississippi towns.
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 92,313 confirmed cases and 8,390 probable cases of COVID-19. The state has seen 2,765 confirmed deaths and 248 probable deaths related to the virus.
Tippah County has reported 736 cases and 18 deaths since March 11.
Ripley Aldermen will revisit the executive order at their November meeting and decide whether to cancel or extend it further.