RIPLEY • Ward 4 Alderman Stephen Freeman said after the Ripley Board Meeting Tuesday, April 6, that the city’s mask mandate has expired.
The mandate was not on the agenda Tuesday night. It had been in place since July 10, 2020.
Business conducted during the meeting included:
• The board approved the minutes for the March 2, 2021, regular board meeting.
• The board approved the claims docket for March 2021.
• Aldermen approved the purchase of one state contract vehicle for Ripley Police Department.
• Aldermen approved the hiring of James Carter as a full-time police officer.
• Aldermen approved the hiring of temporary part-time summer employees.
• The board accepted the resignation of Bruce Wallis effective April 30, 2021.
• The board voted to sponsor Tippah Trash-off 2021 for 50 cents per bag.
• The board accepted and awarded Engineering Services for CDBG projects to Ward Engineering.
• Aldermen approved a Resolution for Fair Housing Month.
• The board accepted quotes for the wiring of the old industrial pump house from Greer Electric for $42,000.
• The board extended the resolution regarding the City of Ripley Water Fund Cash Flow deadline until June 30, 2021.
• The board declared a surplus in Gas Fund for $100,000.
• The board approved the transfer of surplus of $100,000 from Gas Fund to Sewer Fund for maintenance purposes.
• Aldermen gave the approval to make MML Summer Conference reservations.
• Aldermen considered Transition of Open Bond Matter from Jones Walker LLP to Brad C Davis at Watkins & Eager PLLC.