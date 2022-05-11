Ripley's high-tech sewage treatment facility is three years old, yet Ripley's City Council has managed to delay having to raise sewage rates until now. Residents may notice the increase on their next sewage bill.
RIPLEY • City of Ripley residents may notice an increase on their next sewage bill.
In a special meeting on Tuesday, May 3, the Ripley Board of Alderman voted unanimously to increase the city’s sewage rates.
Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham explained that the decision to increase rates was a last resort.
“We have been struggling financially with our sewage department for many years now and have taken every action possible to try and make things work out without having to raise our rates."
In 2015, the City of Ripley entered into an Agreed Order with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, which mandated the construction of a new sewage facility. Since then, the City has revamped its sewage system and sewer plant, which was contracted with Mitchell Technical Services to operate.
“The plant has to be monitored 24/7 and is extremely expensive to maintain and operate,” said Grisham. “Ultimately, we have had no choice but to increase the rates for the services that are provided. We have put it off for years now, but unfortunately it has reached the point to where we have no other option. Basically, the city has two choices: it can raise the water rates to keep them above the sewage while also raising the sewage, which the end result would be a much higher bill, or it can leave the water alone and raise only the sewage to where it has to be in order to operate. Obviously, raising just the sewage alone will result in a lower bill to the customers. The City has only raised it to the minimal amount to get it where it has to be to operate. It’s not completely uncommon for a municipalities sewage bill to be higher than its water, that’s just not the way it has been here in the past.”
Ripley’s sewage rates are based on a percentage of the users’ water consumption. This increase on average will result in a $4.63 increase on sewage to a minimal user at 2000 gallons and a $14.65 increase to an average user at around 5000 gallons per month. The total cost of sewage plant: $11,635,000.00, being paid for with a USDA Loan.