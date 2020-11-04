ASHLAND • Despite technical problems early on, Benton County Circuit Clerk Kathy Graves said everything went smoothly in Tuesday's election. 4,304 or 69.43 percent of the county's 6,199 registered voters cast ballots from President of the United States on down to Benton School Board Member for District 5.

Graves said that a battery pack caught fire on one of the voting machines early in the day, but a new machine was quickly brought in to replace the damaged one.

"I was pleasantly pleased with election. There were a few lines to start with but they were moving fast and voters were in and out quickly," said Graves.

The biggest local seat up for grabs was the School Board District 5 post. According to unofficial results, Tracy W. Clayton received 297 votes and 33.15 percent; Christina "Chris" Gray received 215 votes and 24 percent; and Johnny Thompson received 384 votes and 42.86 percent.

Since no candidate received a 50 percent majority vote, a runoff will be held between the two top vote-getters, Clayton and Thompson, on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Benton Countians favored Trump/Biden for Presidents, Cindy Hyde-Smith for U.S. Senate, Trent Kelly for the 1st Congressional District House of Representatives, and Josiah D. Coleman Supreme Court District 3 posts.

Four election commissioner seats were unopposed. No one qualified for the District 5 seat. The supervisors will appoint someone to fill that post in January.

Here are how other races fared in Benton County:

President and Vice President  
  Total
Number of Precincts 5 
Precincts Reporting 5100.0 %
Times Counted 4304/619969.4 %
Total Votes 4257 
Biden/HarrisD166139.02%
Trump/PenceR255359.97%
Blankenship/MohrAMC30.07%
Carroll/PatelASP60.14%
Collins/ParkerI50.12%
Hawkins/WalkerG50.12%
Jorgensen/CohenL120.28%
Pierce/BallardI30.07%
West/TidballI60.14%
Write-in Votes 30.07%
Senate  
  Total
Number of Precincts 5 
Precincts Reporting 5100.0 %
Times Counted 4304/619969.4 %
Total Votes 4248 
Mike EspyD184843.50%
Cindy Hyde-SmithR230654.28%
Jimmy L. EdwardsL922.17%
Write-in Votes 20.05%
1st Congressional District  
  Total
Number of Precincts 5 
Precincts Reporting 5100.0 %
Times Counted 4304/619969.4 %
Total Votes 3991 
Antonia EliasonD143736.01%
Trent KellyR255163.92%
Write-in Votes 30.08%
Supreme Court District 3(Northern) Position 3  
  Total
Number of Precincts 5 
Precincts Reporting 5100.0 %
Times Counted 4304/619969.4 %
Total Votes 3375 
Josiah D. ColemanNP214863.64%
Percy L. LynchardNP121035.85%
Write-in Votes 170.50%
ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1  
  Total
Number of Precincts 1 
Precincts Reporting 1100.0 %
Times Counted 827/131163.1 %
Total Votes 624 
Leatrice S. Wooden 61798.88%
Write-in Votes 71.12%
ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2  
  Total
Number of Precincts 1 
Precincts Reporting 1100.0 %
Times Counted 846/126966.7 %
Total Votes 700 
Melinda BeanThurston 69799.57%
Write-in Votes 30.43%
ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3  
  Total
Number of Precincts 1 
Precincts Reporting 1100.0 %
Times Counted 877/121072.5 %
Total Votes 724 
Charlie Walls 72299.72%
Write-in Votes 20.28%
ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4  
  Total
Number of Precincts 1 
Precincts Reporting 1100.0 %
Times Counted 805/108374.3 %
Total Votes 679 
Ashley Wilkerson 67699.56%
Write-in Votes 30.44%
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER DIST 5  
  Total
Number of Precincts 1 
Precincts Reporting 1100.0 %
Times Counted 949/132671.6 %
Total Votes 896 
Tracy W. Clayton 29733.15%
ChristinaChris Gray 21524.00%
Johnny Thompson 38442.86%
Write-in Votes 00.00%
Initiated by Petition and Alternative by Legislature  
  Total
Number of Precincts 5 
Precincts Reporting 5100.0 %
Times Counted 4304/619969.4 %
Total Votes 3741 
FOR APPROVAL EITHER 260569.63%
AGAINST BOTH 113630.37%
Initiated by Petition and Alternative by Legislature Cont.  
  Total
Number of Precincts 5 
Precincts Reporting 5100.0 %
Times Counted 4304/619969.4 %
Total Votes 3249 
FOR Initiative 65 231871.35%
FOR Alternative 65A 93128.65%
House Concurrent Resolution No. 47  
  Total
Number of Precincts 5 
Precincts Reporting 5100.0 %
Times Counted 4304/619969.4 %
Total Votes 3935 
YES 313779.72%
NO 79820.28%
House Bill 1796 - Flag Referendum  
  Total
Number of Precincts 5 
Precincts Reporting 5100.0 %
Times Counted 4304/619969.4 %
Total Votes 4122 
YES 253561.50%
NO 1587

38.50%

A precinct by precinct vote tally will be published after all votes are counted.

tina.campbell@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus