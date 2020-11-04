ASHLAND • Despite technical problems early on, Benton County Circuit Clerk Kathy Graves said everything went smoothly in Tuesday's election. 4,304 or 69.43 percent of the county's 6,199 registered voters cast ballots from President of the United States on down to Benton School Board Member for District 5.
Graves said that a battery pack caught fire on one of the voting machines early in the day, but a new machine was quickly brought in to replace the damaged one.
"I was pleasantly pleased with election. There were a few lines to start with but they were moving fast and voters were in and out quickly," said Graves.
The biggest local seat up for grabs was the School Board District 5 post. According to unofficial results, Tracy W. Clayton received 297 votes and 33.15 percent; Christina "Chris" Gray received 215 votes and 24 percent; and Johnny Thompson received 384 votes and 42.86 percent.
Since no candidate received a 50 percent majority vote, a runoff will be held between the two top vote-getters, Clayton and Thompson, on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Benton Countians favored Trump/Biden for Presidents, Cindy Hyde-Smith for U.S. Senate, Trent Kelly for the 1st Congressional District House of Representatives, and Josiah D. Coleman Supreme Court District 3 posts.
Four election commissioner seats were unopposed. No one qualified for the District 5 seat. The supervisors will appoint someone to fill that post in January.
Here are how other races fared in Benton County:
|President and Vice President
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|4304/6199
|69.4 %
|Total Votes
|
|4257
|
|Biden/Harris
|D
|1661
|39.02%
|Trump/Pence
|R
|2553
|59.97%
|Blankenship/Mohr
|AMC
|3
|0.07%
|Carroll/Patel
|ASP
|6
|0.14%
|Collins/Parker
|I
|5
|0.12%
|Hawkins/Walker
|G
|5
|0.12%
|Jorgensen/Cohen
|L
|12
|0.28%
|Pierce/Ballard
|I
|3
|0.07%
|West/Tidball
|I
|6
|0.14%
|Write-in Votes
|
|3
|0.07%
|Senate
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|4304/6199
|69.4 %
|Total Votes
|
|4248
|
|Mike Espy
|D
|1848
|43.50%
|Cindy Hyde-Smith
|R
|2306
|54.28%
|Jimmy L. Edwards
|L
|92
|2.17%
|Write-in Votes
|
|2
|0.05%
|1st Congressional District
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|4304/6199
|69.4 %
|Total Votes
|
|3991
|
|Antonia Eliason
|D
|1437
|36.01%
|Trent Kelly
|R
|2551
|63.92%
|Write-in Votes
|
|3
|0.08%
|Supreme Court District 3(Northern) Position 3
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|4304/6199
|69.4 %
|Total Votes
|
|3375
|
|Josiah D. Coleman
|NP
|2148
|63.64%
|Percy L. Lynchard
|NP
|1210
|35.85%
|Write-in Votes
|
|17
|0.50%
|ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|1
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|1
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|827/1311
|63.1 %
|Total Votes
|
|624
|
|Leatrice S. Wooden
|
|617
|98.88%
|Write-in Votes
|
|7
|1.12%
|ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|1
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|1
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|846/1269
|66.7 %
|Total Votes
|
|700
|
|Melinda BeanThurston
|
|697
|99.57%
|Write-in Votes
|
|3
|0.43%
|ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|1
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|1
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|877/1210
|72.5 %
|Total Votes
|
|724
|
|Charlie Walls
|
|722
|99.72%
|Write-in Votes
|
|2
|0.28%
|ELECTION COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|1
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|1
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|805/1083
|74.3 %
|Total Votes
|
|679
|
|Ashley Wilkerson
|
|676
|99.56%
|Write-in Votes
|
|3
|0.44%
|SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER DIST 5
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|1
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|1
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|949/1326
|71.6 %
|Total Votes
|
|896
|
|Tracy W. Clayton
|
|297
|33.15%
|ChristinaChris Gray
|
|215
|24.00%
|Johnny Thompson
|
|384
|42.86%
|Write-in Votes
|
|0
|0.00%
|Initiated by Petition and Alternative by Legislature
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|4304/6199
|69.4 %
|Total Votes
|
|3741
|
|FOR APPROVAL EITHER
|
|2605
|69.63%
|AGAINST BOTH
|
|1136
|30.37%
|Initiated by Petition and Alternative by Legislature Cont.
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|4304/6199
|69.4 %
|Total Votes
|
|3249
|
|FOR Initiative 65
|
|2318
|71.35%
|FOR Alternative 65A
|
|931
|28.65%
|House Concurrent Resolution No. 47
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|4304/6199
|69.4 %
|Total Votes
|
|3935
|
|YES
|
|3137
|79.72%
|NO
|
|798
|20.28%
|House Bill 1796 - Flag Referendum
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0 %
|Times Counted
|
|4304/6199
|69.4 %
|Total Votes
|
|4122
|
|YES
|
|2535
|61.50%
|NO
|
|1587
38.50%
A precinct by precinct vote tally will be published after all votes are counted.