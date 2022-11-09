RIPLEY • Coats for Kids will have a its annual coat giveaway Thursday, Nov. 10 and next Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The first giveaway was on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Children can stop by the old Ripley Presbyterian Church Gregg Center, located at 302 W. Cooper Street, to receive a coat. Sizes range from 2T to 5X. There is no income requirement to obtain a coat, but children must be present.
Since its inception in 1987, the Ripley Rotary’s Coats for Kids has given away over 30,000 coats to children in need. But despite the name, it’s not strictly coats. They also provide shoes and gloves, and if someone needs more clothing than just winter wear, the organization will take them to Walmart and get them what they need.
“We started really, really, small and it overwhelmed us almost immediately. We had no idea there was that much need,” said Dr. Norris Howell, who spearheads the Coats for Kids project each year.
At first, the program was just for Tippah County children, but eventually, the organization realized Benton County didn’t have a program like theirs and the need was just as great there. Howell said about 25 percent of the kids in Tippah County are considered below the poverty level; in Benton County, it’s about 50 percent. So now they serve both counties and have added Marshall County to the mix in recent years. However, Howell emphasizes that they will help anyone who comes to get a coat, regardless of where they live.
Coats for Kids relies heavily on volunteers to help distribute the warm coats to children in need. They are still seeking help for this year’s giveaway.
Howell believes strongly, “Once you give a child a coat, it will return warmth to you.”
Anyone willing to volunteer with Coats for Kids can call Dr. Howell’s dental office at 662-837-8418.
