RIPLEY • The COVID-19 pandemic has once again disrupted our holidays, this time canceling a tradition that has helped feed people on Christmas Day for the past 24 years.
This year would have marked the 25th anniversary of the Tippah County Christmas Dinner held at the Traders Inn Restaurant at First Monday Flea Market.
Each year, people of all faiths have come together to share food and fellowship at the restaurant. The dinner was open to everyone in the county and ensured residents had the opportunity to enjoy a warm, festive meal on Christmas. Volunteers also delivered plates to the sick, elderly, and shut-ins if no one was available to pick the meal up for them.
The Methodist Lay Council, The Peoples Bank, Food Giant, and other businesses, organizations, and many individuals sponsored and volunteered with the dinner.