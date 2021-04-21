“I think everybody that’s here tonight would like to get to the point to where there’s a water line in front of your house, there’s a water meter set off the right away onto your property, and you’ve got a service line coming into your house,” said Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley during a community meeting Thursday night in Benton County.
Presley and others discussed how to bring community water to 27 homes surrounding the Benton and Tippah County line west of Falkner. Each home in question has its own well and is not in any community water system’s territory.
Amanda Barkley organized the meeting, which included representatives from the USDA, Mississippi Rural Water Association, Three Forks Water Association, Falkner Water Association, Sen. Trent Kelly’s office, and the Benton and Tippah County supervisors.
On March 17, Barkley’s well was struck by lightning and has been broken since. She has called 14 companies but has not found anyone willing to fix her well.
“We’ve been using rainwater to flush our commodes; we’ve been going places to get showers; we’ve had to take our laundry to get done. It’s terrible. If I didn’t have family, I really don’t know what I would have done,” said Barkley Thursday night. “My neighbors can’t go through this. Most are elderly, or retired, or sick.”
Presley echoed Barkley’s statement calling water “a basic necessity that the community needs.” He said there are issues all over the state similar to the one the Benton and Tippah communities face, but he vowed to find a solution for Barkley and her neighbors.
“Water utilities are required to go out and reasonably, adequately serve all the people within their geographic territory,” said Presley. “Where you live is not in Falkner’s territory, and it’s not in Three Forks’ territory. By law, they can’t serve you water. Now, what we’ve got to come up with is which entity makes the most sense from a distance, cost and speed standpoint to get water out here..”
Presley said the first step would be to get a cost estimate. He vowed to contact Cook Coggins engineers to draw up the estimate on the project. He said the cost estimate would be a road map for the project. Presley said it would take at least 30 days to get the estimate.
“At this point, we don’t know if we are talking about $5,000, $50,000 or $500,000,” said Presley. “Everybody here tonight would be telling you a story if we told you exactly what that cost is going to be.”
Presley said there is funding available for the project. With the state legislator out of session, he didn’t expect any state funds until next year’s session but said there are other avenues to pursue.
“We may be looking at some of the money that President Biden signed last month, with the American Rescue Plan. There are going be some direct funds coming to the county. Now, they probably can’t spend all of it in one spot. But, I grew up going to flea markets, and I believe in adding things together. You might take a little here, a little there, and put it all together.”
After the cost estimate, Presley said the next step would be to decide if it would be more feasible for Falkner or Three Forks to serve the area. He said that should be decided by June 15. Afterward, the water system can look at funding for the project. Presley would like to have another public meeting after June 15 to update the community on the project’s status.
“By the time the public service commission meets in July, hopefully, we can go ahead and get the provider approved,” continued Presley. “We will know at that point some more on the funds and then begin the process of how do you bid the job out? In all honesty, you’re probably looking at the end of the year in the best-case scenario. We don’t want to give false hope. So by Christmas, in a perfect world, we should be to a place that you can have service.”
After the meeting, Barkley said she felt positive about some of the solutions suggested by Presley.
“I feel Commissioner Presley’s team is going to do the right thing for our community proactively,” said Barkley. “His timeline was much shorter than we expected. Some of us expected years, even up to five years, but his timeline was much shorter, and that was hopeful. I’m also appreciative of him following up with us after June 15. This will give us reassurance that this will not be dropped.”
There were over 50 people present at the meeting. Representation from local offices included Greg Harrell and Jimmy Gunn (Tippah County Supervisors), James Lowry (Benton County Supervisors), Larry Devore (Three Forks), Falkner alderman, Congressman Trent Kelly’s Office, USDA, and Rural Water Systems.
“I think we definitely have the ball rolling for our needs to be met,” continued Barkley. “I don’t believe we could have gotten any better representation to get this going in the right direction.”