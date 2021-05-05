RIPLEY • Ripley Girl Scout Troop 20359 presented four girls with the coveted Girl Scout Gold Award at a ceremony on Sunday afternoon. Leigh Allison Akins, Clara Childs, Reagan Hall and Erin Harrison received their pins from their mothers to complete their journey in Girl Scouting. Jenny Holley Jones of the Heart of the South Council conducted the presentation. The girls were also honored to have Congressman Trent Kelly, an Eagle Scout, deliver a challenge as well. The Congressman reminded the girls to use the leadership skills that they learned to serve their community. He noted that he was proud of the girls for their accomplishment and appreciated the opportunity to participate.
Rachel Dees, a Ripley Girl Scout alumni, reminded the girls of the lifelong friendships that she built through Girl Scouting. In describing her journey, she reminded them to “be different and be proud to be different.” Their Troop Leader, Shelley Akins, spoke about their long journey from Daisies and the commitment that was required for the girls to complete their Gold Award. Finally, Allison Windham read a letter from her daughter, Zoe Windham who is also a Ripley Girl Scout alumni.
Representative Jody Steverson presented the girls with a proclamation from the Mississippi Legislature to honor their achievement. Ripley Mayor Chris Marsalis also congratulated the girls. First Baptist Church Youth Minister Austin Hamilton opened and closed the gathering with prayer.
The Gold Award is the highest award that a Girl Scout can achieve and is the equivalent to the Eagle Scout Award in Boy Scouting. Each of the girls led projects to improve their community.
Leigh Allison Akins coordinated funding and donation efforts to benefit the My Choice clinic to not only provide baby supplies for new mothers who might not be able to afford them, but also provide funding toward the purchase of an ultrasound machine.
Clara Childs created a Book Box Library at Pine Grove School to provide easier access to books for children in the area and help to improve literacy scores.
Reagan Hall addressed a need for incoming freshman at Ripley High School to have a resource highlighting all of the after-school and extracurricular opportunities including clubs, activities, graduation requirements and even ACT information.
Erin Harrison partnered with the local Boys and Girls Club to create a program where girls could share their difficulties and anxieties in order to improve their self-esteem and confidence.
Reagan Hall also received the Dianne Belk Gold Award Scholarship for $1,000 from Girl Scouts Heart of the South.
Girl Scouts Ellis McBride, Katie Beth Grisham and Mary Alice Clifton were also recognized for participating in Girl Scouts for thirteen years.