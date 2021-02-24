RIPLEY • Construction on the new Tippah County Hospital is approximately 30 days ahead of schedule. The new facility is just days away from being completely “in the dry” where construction will continue throughout the year, according to Hosptial Administrator Dr. Patrick Chapman.
Chapman stated that “exciting new things” are happening at TCH.
The hospital purchased a new ambulance earlier this month and is hoping to have an ambulance center built in conjunction with the new hospital. In December, the Tippah County Board of Supervisors, at Tippah County Hospital Trustees’ request, agreed to study a schematic drawing of a new ambulance center.
“The center would greatly enhance and augment the services coming with the new hospital, said Chapman.
In addition to the new ambulance, the hospital recently completed a renovation of the Wellness Center’s pool area, and new classes are being taught at the facility. There are also plans to give the workout and weight room a facelift later this year.
Finally, Chapman says that the hospital has expanded the nursing education program.
“In addition to the outstanding program partnership at Northeast Community College, the hospital now has an agreement in place with Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennesse as a preceptor site for nursing students,” said Chapman.
TCH joins Jackson-Madison General as a partner with Freed-Hardeman University. The State of Tennessee announced on Jan. 21 that every FHU nursing graduate passed the NCLEX test on the first attempt. Of 51 nursing programs, only five in Tennessee had a 100 percent pass rate.
“Tippah County Hospital is very proud to be the new partner with FHU,” concluded Chapman.