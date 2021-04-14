Construction has begun on the Tippah County Veterans Memorial. The memorial is located at the Fred and Elizabeth Smith Memorial Park off MS 4 West in Ripley. The Park will be a solemn place where people can go and pay tribute to those who lost their lives defending this great country or honor those that have served in the armed forces or who are still on active duty. The park will feature the United States Seal, the U.S. flag, and a monument for each U.S. armed conflict. There will be a flag wall with flags from all military branches, a silhouette of a soldier saluting, the Mississippi flag, and a tank on display.

tina.campbell@djournal.com

