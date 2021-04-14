Construction has begun on the Tippah County Veterans Memorial. The memorial is located at the Fred and Elizabeth Smith Memorial Park off MS 4 West in Ripley. The Park will be a solemn place where people can go and pay tribute to those who lost their lives defending this great country or honor those that have served in the armed forces or who are still on active duty. The park will feature the United States Seal, the U.S. flag, and a monument for each U.S. armed conflict. There will be a flag wall with flags from all military branches, a silhouette of a soldier saluting, the Mississippi flag, and a tank on display.
Construction begins on Veterans Memorial
Tina Campbell Meadows
Managing Editor
Tina is managing editor of the Southern Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest Posts
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.