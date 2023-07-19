SENATOBIA — Cooper McCachren of Senatobia was recently hired as Northwest Mississippi Community College's new district dean of Student Services.
McCachren is a native of Panola County. He's from an area that he said is close to Enid and Pope but is known to locals as "Yocona Bottom." After high school at North Delta, he attended community college at Itawamba Mississippi Community College in Fulton before attending Mississippi State where he received a Bachelor of Science in Educational Psychology and Master of Science in Counselor Education.
During McCachren's studies, his emphasis was in Student Affairs in Higher Education. For almost 14 years, he's been utilizing that knowledge at Hinds Mississippi Community College where he would help advise and register students for classes, work with students who had learning and/or physical disabilities, serve as the deputy Title IX Coordinator, Residual/On-Campus ACT Administrator, SGA Advisor and an online instructor for Orientation class and served on several committees.
"One of the things I'm excited to bring to this role is to be more involved and visual on campus," McCachren said. "I have an open-door policy and look forward to meeting and interacting with the students, staff and faculty. I'm definitely looking forward to working with all departments and making sure the students here at Northwest Community College have a safe, fun learning environment."
Outside of work, McCachren enjoys the outdoors, traveling, and spending time with his son and family.
"Senatobia is truly a Five Star City and Northwest Community College is a Five Star Community College," McCachren said. "Northwest Community College has so much to offer to our students and the surrounding communities that the college serves and is involved in."
