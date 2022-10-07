IMG_0157.jpg

In this file photo from 2020, two Creepy Creek volunteers prepare to strike fear in guests during the month-long fundraiser for the Dry Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Creepy Creek Farmhouse, the haunted trail started by Dry Creek Volunteer fire department, will open throughout the month of October starting on Friday, Oct. 7.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus