Creepy Creek Farmhouse, the haunted trail started by Dry Creek Volunteer fire department, will open throughout the month of October starting on Friday, Oct. 7.
Voted Haunted.com’s top haunted attraction in the state of Mississippi in 2018, Creepy Creek was started by the Dry Creek Volunteer Fire Department in 2015 as a fundraising opportunity. Starting with only a few hundred visitors in the first year, they have since grown to welcome thousands on weekends throughout the month of October leading up to Halloween.
“We didn’t know if anyone would come or not,” Dry Creek Deputy Fire Chief Heath Pannell said. “The first year we probably put through about 500 people or so and now we’re probably averaging around 1,000-1,200 people a year.”
Pannell was instrumental in getting Creepy Creek to where it is today, with the help of Dry Creek Fire Chief Alan Casteel, the event has become the biggest fundraising opportunity of the year for the department.
“We use it as one of our biggest fundraisers for our fire department,” Casteel said. “Most of the equipment we get is funded by our fundraisers. Last year was a big contributor to us getting the new tanker we got this year.”
The Creepy Creek fundraiser has become a win-win for the community and the department. As volunteers, they rely on these sort of events to fund the entire operation. 2021 was the biggest year for Creepy Creek so far, raising over $18,000 for the department.
“Volunteer fire departments all over the state have to do fundraisers to keep our equipment up to date,” Pannell said. “Our department, when we started Creepy Creek, was in need of a lot of equipment. Most fundraisers, everyone cooks bbq, everyone does fish or this and that, but we wanted something different and to find something that didn’t just focus on the Dry Creek area. We’ve had people come from all over and it's just become a staple of October in this area and beyond.”
Although the experience will be similar to what Creepy Creek offered in the past, patrons to Creepy Creek can expect some changes in 2022.
“We’ve extended our trail this year and changed up a few things in the house,” Casteel said. “We want everyone to have a good time and get what you paid for.”
In addition to the changes for those who have experienced Creepy Creek in the past, newcomers have a lot to look forward to, according to Pannell.
“My favorite thing about Creepy Creek is the atmosphere,” Pannell said. “We’ve got an old farmhouse we use every year which was built in the late 40s to early 50s. It creates one of the best atmospheres that I've ever seen. Just the house itself is spooky without all the monsters we like to put in there.”
Creepy Creek is open every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7:30 p.m. until midnight. Creepy Creek will also have trick or treating for kids on Oct. 29, the final day of the event.
“From the weather reports, it's going to be down in the 40s, which is fantastic haunted trail weather,” Pannell said. “We’re expecting a record crowd.”
