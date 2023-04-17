The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from April 10, 2023 to April 16, 2023.
Justin Rutherford, 40, of Myrtle, was arrested for malicious mischief. He was booked on Monday, April 10 at 4:14 p.m.
Ronald Dukes, 61, of Falkner, was arrested for obstruction; retaliation against a public servant or witness. He was booked on Tuesday, April 11 at 11:26 a.m.
Loren Davis, 30, of Hickory Flat, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance; methamphetamine. She was booked on Tuesday, April 11 at 2:57 p.m.
Ishmael Evans, 52, of Ripley, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. He was booked on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:21 p.m.
Kevin Rutherford, 38, of Blue Mountain, was arrested for two counts of burglary; braking and entering a dwelling. He was booked on Wednesday April 12 at 7:18 a.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
