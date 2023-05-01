The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from April 24, 2023 to April 30, 2023.
John Smith, 47, of Ripley, was sentenced by the circuit court for touching a child for lustful purposes. He was booked on Monday, April 24 at 10:29 a.m.
Jason Robbins, 38, of Booneville, was arrested for domestic violence; aggravated assault. He was booked on Tuesday, April 25 at 2:50 p.m.
Andrew Spencer, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:37 p.m.
Thomas Kennon, 47, of Ripley, was arrested for possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. He was booked on Tuesday, April 25 at 5:47 p.m.
Michael Reed, 58, of Baldwyn, was arrested for a drug court violation. Hew as booked on Thursday, April 27 at 4:55 p.m.
Billy Rutherford, 52, of Blue Mountain, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was booked on Thursday, April 27 at 6:06 p.m.
Eddie Norman, 49, of Blue Mountain, was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and one count of trafficking controlled substances. He was booked on Thursday, April 27 at 6:43 p.m.
Jeremy Palmer, 35, of Ripley, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was booked on Saturday, April 29 at 11:52 a.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
