The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from Aug. 14, 2023 to Aug. 21, 2023.
Matthew Miskelly, 33, was arrested for one count of trafficking in controlled substances and one count of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 substance; 10-30 grams or 20-40 dosage units. He was booked on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 4:42 p.m.
Simon Leopard Jr., 58, was arrested for one count of domestic violence - aggravated assault. He was booked on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:03 p.m.
Riley Hill, 25, was arrested for one count of trafficking in controlled substances and one count of false pretenses with a value of $500 or more. He was booked on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5:43 p.m.
Clarence Holmes, 35, was arrested for one count of trafficking in controlled substances. He was booked on Friday, Aug. 18 at 4:46 p.m.
Jeremiah Potts, 38, was arrested for one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 18 by a person in position of trust or authority over the child. He was booked on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2:15 p.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&