The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25.
Some charges from the previous week have been updated in the days after the original arrest.
Clarence Holmes, 34, of Ripley, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transfer or distribute and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:01 p.m.
Honorio Castillo, 47, of Blue Mountain, was arrested for the sale, possession or use of a controlled substance or narcotics within a correctional facility. He was booked on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10:38 p.m.
Caleb Houston, 18, of Ripley, was arrested for a stolen firearm. He was booked on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11:05 p.m.
LQ Edgeston, 63, of Ripley, was arrested for manslaughter and culpable negligence. He was arrested on Friday, Dec. 23 at 11:32 a.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.