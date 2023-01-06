The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.
Taylor Talley, 30, of Corinth, is being held for circuit court. He was booked on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9:58 a.m.
Christopher Morgan, 39, of Michigan City, was arrested for transfer and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to sell and transfer and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was booked on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 3:11 a.m.
Dustin Rogers, 27, of Walnut, was arrested for two counts of burglary; breaking and entering a dwelling and grand larceny. He was booked on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 11:02 a.m.
Jimmy Vance, 59, of Ripley, was arrested for possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance. He was booked on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 3:32 p.m.
Alex Nelson, 27, of Hickory Flat, was arrested for possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. He was booked on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6:14 a.m.
Virginia Scroggins, 30, of Booneville, was arrested for burglary; breaking and entering a dwelling. She was booked on Friday, Dec. 30 at 5:09 p.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.