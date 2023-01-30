The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25.
Some charges from the previous week have been updated in the days after the original arrest.
John Burnett, 38, of Ripley, was arrested for grand larceny. He was booked on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:46 p.m.
Drestin Clemmer, 27, of Ripley, was arrested for domestic violence - aggravated assault. He was booked on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12:26 p.m.
Robert Erby, 56, of Blue Mountain, was arrested for grand larceny. He was booked on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:20 p.m.
Christopher Culifer, 42, of Walnut, was arrested for a violation of probation. He was booked on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4:25 p.m.
Pamala Page, 38, of Booneville, was arrested for chancery court; contempt - failure to pay child support. She was booked on Friday, Jan. 27 at 1:17 p.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Partial to complete ice melting is expected
Tuesday afternoon before additional freezing arrives Tuesday
night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
