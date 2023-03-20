The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from March 13, 2023 to March 19, 2023.
Romero Gerson, 33, of Ripley, was arrested for possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. He was booked on Saturday, March 18 at 1:32 a.m.
Edward Hines, 39, of Tiplersville, was arrested for the sale, possession or use of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. He was booked on Sunday, March 19 at 3:22 a.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this
evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
