The following people were booked into Tippah County Detention Center in connection with felony charges from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
John Burnett, 47, of Ripley, was arrested for false pretenses, obtaining a signature or thing of value with intent to defraud; using a false negotiable instrument. He was also charged with embezzlement. He was booked on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9:19 a.m.
Veronica Medling, 42, of Ripley, was arrested for violation of probation. She was booked on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9:37 a.m.
Coy Barnes, 36, of Walnut, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. He was booked on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 4:52 p.m.
Joseph Bullock, 51, of Booneville, was arrested for Embezzlement and Burglary of commercial buildings. He was booked on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4:32 p.m.
Zariah Fraizer, 19, of Blue Mountain, was arrested for two counts of auto burglary. She was booked on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:53 a.m.
Anyone with any information about a crime in Tippah or Benton County is urged to call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-837-9336 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-224-8941. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)-773-TIPS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.